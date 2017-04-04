Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224350
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 25, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Sherry D. Mitchell
2046 Sumac Dr.Columbus OH 43229
Applicant's Attorney
Jocelyn Conwell, LLC
13940 Cedar Avenue
Cleveland OH 44118
Ward
Yvonne Sherri Cole
8908 Madison Avenue Apt. 2Cleveland OH 44102
Text2017 GRD 224350—Re: Yvonne Sherri Cole. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. Conwell, atty.
About your information and the public record.