Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224350
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 25, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Sherry D. Mitchell
2046 Sumac Dr.
Columbus OH 43229
Applicant's Attorney
Jocelyn Conwell
Jocelyn Conwell, LLC
13940 Cedar Avenue
Cleveland OH 44118

Ward

Yvonne Sherri Cole
8908 Madison Avenue Apt. 2
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 GRD 224350—Re: Yvonne Sherri Cole. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Apr. 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. Conwell, atty.
