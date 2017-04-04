Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224351
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 2, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Raleigh Pitts
3421 East 69th St.
Cleveland OH 44127

Next of Kin

Pamela Switzer
12800 Havana Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125

Ward

Mattie Lattimore
3421 East 69th St.
Cleveland OH 44127

Text

2017 GRD 224351—Re: Mattie Lattimore. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
