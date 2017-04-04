Date Filed Tuesday, April 4, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224351 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 2, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 224351—Re: Mattie Lattimore. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.