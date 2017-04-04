Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224351
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 2, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Raleigh Pitts
3421 East 69th St.Cleveland OH 44127
Next of Kin
Pamela Switzer
12800 Havana RoadGarfield Hts. OH 44125
Ward
Mattie Lattimore
3421 East 69th St.Cleveland OH 44127
Text2017 GRD 224351—Re: Mattie Lattimore. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
