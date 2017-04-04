Date Filed Tuesday, April 4, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224375 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 2, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 224375—Re: James M. Johnson Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.