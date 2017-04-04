Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224375
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 2, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

James M. Johnson
1490 E. 193 Street, Apt. F. 202
Euclid OH 44117

Other

Carol Beese
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman Rd
Cleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Applicant

Bonnett Shannon
686 E. 260th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Next of Kin

James M. Johnson
1630 Carlyon Rd.
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 224375—Re: James M. Johnson Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
