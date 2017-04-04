Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224375
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 2, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
James M. Johnson
1490 E. 193 Street, Apt. F. 202Euclid OH 44117
Other
Carol Beese
Adult Protective Services, 13815 Kinsman RdCleveland OH 44120
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant
Bonnett Shannon
686 E. 260th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Next of Kin
James M. Johnson
1630 Carlyon Rd.Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 224375—Re: James M. Johnson Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.