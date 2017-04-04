Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224396
- Date Died
- January 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Mary Ashdown
7801 Detroit RoadCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Applicant
Maureen Luehrs Kenney
22612 Lenox DriveFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Stringer, Stringer & Gasior
36815 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011
Text2017 EST 224396—Estate of Mary Ashdown. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. C. Stringer, atty.
