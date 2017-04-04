Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224396
Date Died
January 24, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Mary Ashdown
7801 Detroit Road
Cleveland OH 44102

Applicant

Maureen Luehrs Kenney
22612 Lenox Drive
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Thomas Charles Stringer
Stringer, Stringer & Gasior
36815 Detroit Road
Avon OH 44011

Text

2017 EST 224396—Estate of Mary Ashdown. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. T. C. Stringer, atty.
