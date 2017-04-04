Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224410
- Date Died
- March 15, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 22, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Christopher Capron
16005 Alven Ave.Cleveland OH 44111
Decedent
Steven G. Capron
20490 Lorain Rd. Apt. 21Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 224410—Estate of Steven G. Capron. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
