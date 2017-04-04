Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224410
Date Died
March 15, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 22, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Christopher Capron
16005 Alven Ave.
Cleveland OH 44111

Decedent

Steven G. Capron
20490 Lorain Rd. Apt. 21
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 224410—Estate of Steven G. Capron. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
