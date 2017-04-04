Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224421
Date Died
August 18, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Richard C. Straub
975 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Michael Sponseller
Gregory M. Sponseller
43 East Bridge Street
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Richard C. Straub
975 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Thursday, August 18, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224421—Estate of Richard C. Straub Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. M. Sponseller, atty.
