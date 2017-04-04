Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224421
- Date Died
- August 18, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Richard C. Straub
975 W. Bagley Rd.Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory M. Sponseller
43 East Bridge Street
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Richard C. Straub
975 W. Bagley Rd.Berea OH 44017
Date Died :Thursday, August 18, 2016
Text2017 EST 224421—Estate of Richard C. Straub Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. G. M. Sponseller, atty.
