Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224423
Date Died
February 1, 2015
Filing Code
PLW

Applicant

Helen Russell
23205 Vera Street
Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Kenneth Byron Burns
Kenneth B. Burns, Atty & Counselor @ Law
15294 Peal Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Bertha Carey
Mount Royal Villa Nursing Home, 13900 Bennett Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 224423—Estate of Bertha Carey. Will admitted to probate. K. B. Burns, atty.
