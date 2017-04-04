Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224424
- Date Died
- March 1, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Smaragda Zapis
2315 Pebblebrook DriveWestlake OH 44145
Applicant
Donna Z. Thomas
21475 Avalon DriveRocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 E Ninth St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224424—Estate of Smaragda Zapis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. G. Dickinson, atty.
