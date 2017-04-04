Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224424
Date Died
March 1, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Smaragda Zapis
2315 Pebblebrook Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Applicant

Donna Z. Thomas
21475 Avalon Drive
Rocky River OH 44116
Applicant's Attorney
James George Dickinson
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 E Ninth St, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224424—Estate of Smaragda Zapis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. G. Dickinson, atty.
