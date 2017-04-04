Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224430
Date Died
February 2, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Apr 18, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Patricia Ann Bottigiler
1514 W. Royalton Rd. Apt. 3
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017

Applicant

Stacy L. Jaroscak
531 Brookside Ln.
Northfield OH 44067

Text

2017 EST 224430—Estate of Patricia Ann Bottiglier. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
