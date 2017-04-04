Date Filed Tuesday, April 4, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224430 Date Died February 2, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Apr 18, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code WRL

Text 2017 EST 224430—Estate of Patricia Ann Bottiglier. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.