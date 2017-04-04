Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224430
- Date Died
- February 2, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGApr 18, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Patricia Ann Bottigiler
1514 W. Royalton Rd. Apt. 3Broadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017
Applicant
Stacy L. Jaroscak
531 Brookside Ln.Northfield OH 44067
Text2017 EST 224430—Estate of Patricia Ann Bottiglier. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Apr. 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
