Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224431
Date Died
January 14, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 15, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Joseph P. Mccafferty
2001 Crocker Road, Suite 130
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Joseph Patrick McCafferty
Joseph P. McCafferty, LLC
2001 Crocker Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Patricia Ann Mcintire
16577 Ridge Road
North Royalton OH 44133

Text

2017 EST 224431—Estate of Patricia Ann McIntire. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. J. P. McCafferty, atty.
