Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224444
Date Died
September 30, 2016
Filing Code
EWP

Decedent

Robert J. Gushue
19322 Westwood Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Applicant

Patricia M. Gushue
19322 Westwood Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Keith Webster
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114

2017 EST 224444—Estate of Robert J. Gushue. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
