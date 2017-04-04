Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224444
- Date Died
- September 30, 2016
- Filing Code
- EWP
Decedent
Robert J. Gushue
19322 Westwood Dr.Strongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Friday, September 30, 2016
Applicant
Patricia M. Gushue
19322 Westwood Dr.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro, LLP
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224444—Estate of Robert J. Gushue. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. K. Webster, atty.
About your information and the public record.