Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, April 4, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224470
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 4, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Next of Kin
Michelle Nkadi
2540 Greenside Dr.Beavercreek OH 45431
Ward
Willie Wynder
16210 StockbridgeCleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Valerie Wynder
1422 Som Center Rd Apt. 104Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Text2017 GRD 224470—Re: Willie Wynder. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
