Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224470
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 4, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Next of Kin

Michelle Nkadi
2540 Greenside Dr.
Beavercreek OH 45431

Ward

Willie Wynder
16210 Stockbridge
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Valerie Wynder
1422 Som Center Rd Apt. 104
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Text

2017 GRD 224470—Re: Willie Wynder. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 