Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224512
Date Died
March 30, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

John Kozimor
720 Waterbury Court
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Leonard Bryan Carr
L. Bryan Carr Co., LPA
1392 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Decedent

Remo Robert Peluso
6800 Mayfield Road Apt. 822
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017

Fiduciary

John Kozimor
720 Waterbury Court
Avon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
Leonard Bryan Carr
L. Bryan Carr Co., LPA
1392 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 224512—Estate of Remo Robert Peluso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. B. Carr, atty.
