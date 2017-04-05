Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224512
- Date Died
- March 30, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
John Kozimor
720 Waterbury CourtAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
L. Bryan Carr Co., LPA
1392 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Decedent
Remo Robert Peluso
6800 Mayfield Road Apt. 822Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Date Died :Thursday, March 30, 2017
Fiduciary
John Kozimor
720 Waterbury CourtAvon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
L. Bryan Carr Co., LPA
1392 SOM Center Road
Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Text2017 EST 224512—Estate of Remo Robert Peluso. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. B. Carr, atty.
About your information and the public record.