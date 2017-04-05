Date Filed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224514 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40.00 Date Died June 29, 2014 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224514—Estate of Rosemary Bowden. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. M. D. McPhillips, atty.