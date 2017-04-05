Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224514
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
June 29, 2014
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Mary Beth Mccreary
130 Mill Hollow Dr.
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Donohoe McPhillips
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704

Decedent

Rosemary Bowden
3543 Lytle Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, June 29, 2014

Text

2017 EST 224514—Estate of Rosemary Bowden. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. M. D. McPhillips, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 