Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224514
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- June 29, 2014
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Mary Beth Mccreary
130 Mill Hollow Dr.Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704
Decedent
Rosemary Bowden
3543 Lytle Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224514—Estate of Rosemary Bowden. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. M. D. McPhillips, atty.
