Date Filed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224515 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40.00 Date Died March 24, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224515—Estate of Michael Bowden. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. M. D. McPhillips, atty.