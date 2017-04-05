Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224515
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
March 24, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Michael Bowden
3543 Lytle Rd.
Shaker Hts. OH 44122

Date Died :Friday, March 24, 2017

Applicant

Mary Beth Mccreary
130 Mill Hollow Dr.
Moreland Hills OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Donohoe McPhillips
Brenner Kaprosky Mitchell, LLP
30050 CHAGRIN BLVD
pepper pike OH 44124-5704

Text

2017 EST 224515—Estate of Michael Bowden. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. M. D. McPhillips, atty.
