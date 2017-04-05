Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224518
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Donald W. Mondrach
3308 Ruby Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Applicant

Christopher Mccreary
35176 Chestnut Ridge Road
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Fiduciary

Christopher Mccreary
35176 Chestnut Ridge Road
North Ridgeville OH 44039

Text

2017 EST 224518—Estate of Donald W. Mondrach. Application to administer estate filed.
