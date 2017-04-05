Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224518
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Donald W. Mondrach
3308 Ruby AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Applicant
Christopher Mccreary
35176 Chestnut Ridge RoadNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Fiduciary
Christopher Mccreary
35176 Chestnut Ridge RoadNorth Ridgeville OH 44039
Text2017 EST 224518—Estate of Donald W. Mondrach. Application to administer estate filed.
