Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224519
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10.00
Date Died
January 21, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Paula Watts
19307 Trillium Tr
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
George Mineff Jr.
Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Michael Joseph Lung
19307 Trillium Tr
Strongsville OH 44149

Text

2017 EST 224519—Estate of Michael Joseph Lung. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. Mineff, Jr., atty.
