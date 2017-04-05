Date Filed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224519 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10.00 Date Died January 21, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224519—Estate of Michael Joseph Lung. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. Mineff, Jr., atty.