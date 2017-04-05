Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224519
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10.00
- Date Died
- January 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Paula Watts
19307 Trillium TrStrongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
George Mineff Jr.
Rockefeller Bldg.
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Michael Joseph Lung
19307 Trillium TrStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Saturday, January 21, 2017
Text2017 EST 224519—Estate of Michael Joseph Lung. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. G. Mineff, Jr., atty.
