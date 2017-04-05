Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224522
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGMay 19, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Nyah Janae Abdul-Razzaag
18123 Fairville AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Applicant
Anisah Abdul-Razzaaq
18123 Fairville AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Old Name
Nyah Janae Harris
18123 Fairville AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Text2017 MSC 224522—Re: Nyah Janae Harris. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
