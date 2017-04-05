Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224522
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 19, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

New Name

Nyah Janae Abdul-Razzaag
18123 Fairville Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Anisah Abdul-Razzaaq
18123 Fairville Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Old Name

Nyah Janae Harris
18123 Fairville Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 MSC 224522—Re: Nyah Janae Harris. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
