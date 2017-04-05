Date Filed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC224524 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING May 19, 2017 9:00 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 224524—Re: Jeliyah Nyrie Melton. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.