Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224524
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
May 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Jeliyah Nyrie Melton
18123 Fairville Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Applicant

Anisah Abdul-Razzaaq
18123 Fairville Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

New Name

Jeliyah Nyrie Abdul-Razzaaq
18123 Fairville Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Text

2017 MSC 224524—Re: Jeliyah Nyrie Melton. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing May 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
