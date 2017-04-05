Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224525
- Date Died
- March 19, 2015
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Maryann Jarzembak
5407 Eat 124th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Date Died :Thursday, March 19, 2015
Applicant
Allan Jarzembak
5407 East 124th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant's Attorney
Eric J. Moore Company
183 W. Aurora Road
Northfield OH 44067
Fiduciary
Allan Jarzembak
5407 East 124th StreetGarfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Eric J. Moore Company
183 W. Aurora Road
Northfield OH 44067
Text2017 EST 224525—Estate of Maryann Jarzembak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. J. Moore, atty.
About your information and the public record.