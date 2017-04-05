Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224525
Date Died
March 19, 2015
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Maryann Jarzembak
5407 Eat 124th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131

Date Died :Thursday, March 19, 2015

Applicant

Allan Jarzembak
5407 East 124th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Applicant's Attorney
Eric John Moore
Eric J. Moore Company
183 W. Aurora Road
Northfield OH 44067

Fiduciary

Allan Jarzembak
5407 East 124th Street
Garfield Heights OH 44125-3131
Fiduciary's Attorney
Eric John Moore
Eric J. Moore Company
183 W. Aurora Road
Northfield OH 44067

Text

2017 EST 224525—Estate of Maryann Jarzembak. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. E. J. Moore, atty.
