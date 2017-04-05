Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224526
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 2, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Carline V. Ford
19801 Longbrook Rd.Warrensville Heights OH 44128
Ward
Mary Jessie Keys
12730 Shaker Blvd. #1013Cleveland OH 44120
Next of Kin
John M. Ford
19801 Longbrook Rd.Warrensville Hts. OH 44128
Other
Ellen Worth
Other's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 GRD 224526—Re: Mary Jessie Keys. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
About your information and the public record.