Date Filed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224526 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 2, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 224526—Re: Mary Jessie Keys. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.