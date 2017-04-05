Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224526
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 2, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Carline V. Ford
19801 Longbrook Rd.
Warrensville Heights OH 44128

Ward

Mary Jessie Keys
12730 Shaker Blvd. #1013
Cleveland OH 44120

Next of Kin

John M. Ford
19801 Longbrook Rd.
Warrensville Hts. OH 44128

Other

Ellen Worth
Other's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 GRD 224526—Re: Mary Jessie Keys. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
