Date Filed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224528 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Apr 27, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 224528—Re: Gabrielle Iafelice. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.