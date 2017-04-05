Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224528
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Apr 27, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Gabrielle Iafelice
6706 Ackley Rd.
Parma OH 44129

Next of Kin

Carmine Iafelice
14563 Robert Dr.
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Next of Kin

Anthony Iafelice
6706 Ackley Rd.
Parma OH 44129

Next of Kin

Vincent Iafelice
6706 Ackley Rd.
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

Laura J. Hubka
6706 Ackley Rd.
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 GRD 224528—Re: Gabrielle Iafelice. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
