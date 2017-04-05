Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224528
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGApr 27, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Gabrielle Iafelice
6706 Ackley Rd.Parma OH 44129
Next of Kin
Carmine Iafelice
14563 Robert Dr.Middleburg Heights OH 44130
Next of Kin
Anthony Iafelice
6706 Ackley Rd.Parma OH 44129
Next of Kin
Vincent Iafelice
6706 Ackley Rd.Parma OH 44129
Applicant
Laura J. Hubka
6706 Ackley Rd.Parma OH 44129
Text2017 GRD 224528—Re: Gabrielle Iafelice. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Apr. 27, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.