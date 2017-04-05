Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224529
- Date Died
- July 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Veronica Reese
100 Public Square, 9th FloorCleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090
Decedent
Mohammad Hani Khaddam
24509 Cornerstone DriveWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary
Veronica Reese
100 Public Square, 9th FloorCleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary's Attorney
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090
