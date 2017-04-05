Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224529
Date Died
July 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Veronica Reese
100 Public Square, 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Mary Joy Satava Giganti
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090

Decedent

Mohammad Hani Khaddam
24509 Cornerstone Drive
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Friday, July 22, 2016

Fiduciary

Veronica Reese
100 Public Square, 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary's Attorney
Mary Joy Satava Giganti
Waldherger Coyne A Legal Prof. Assoc
1991 Crocker Road Suite 550
Westlake OH 44145-0090

Text

2017 EST 224529—Estate of Mohammad Hani Khaddam. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. J. S. Giganti, atty.
