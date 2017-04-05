Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224533
- Date Died
- February 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Robert Lawrence Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane NorthParma OH 44134
Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017
Applicant
Shirley Jean Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane NorthParma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Fiduciary
Shirley Jean Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane NorthParma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133
Surviving Spouse
Shirley Jean Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane NorthParma OH 44134
Text2017 EST 224533—Estate of Robert Lawrence Smee. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
