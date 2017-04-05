Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224533
Date Died
February 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Robert Lawrence Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane North
Parma OH 44134

Date Died :Sunday, February 5, 2017

Applicant

Shirley Jean Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane North
Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Fiduciary

Shirley Jean Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane North
Parma OH 44134
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Robert Boldt
Kirner & Boldt Co., L.P.A.
8025 Corporate Cir
North Royalton OH 44133

Surviving Spouse

Shirley Jean Smee
5290 Peachtree Lane North
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 EST 224533—Estate of Robert Lawrence Smee. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. R. Boldt, atty.
