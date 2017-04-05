Date Filed Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224539 Date Died November 30, 2013 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 9, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 224539—Estate of Frances A. Webb. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. B. Leonardi, atty.