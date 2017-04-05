Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224539
- Date Died
- November 30, 2013
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 9, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Jo Ellen Beurmann
15635 Lakewood Hts Blvd.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145
Decedent
Frances A. Webb
1330 Lakewood Ave.Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Saturday, November 30, 2013
Text2017 EST 224539—Estate of Frances A. Webb. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
