Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224539
Date Died
November 30, 2013
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 9, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Jo Ellen Beurmann
15635 Lakewood Hts Blvd.
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
James Bart Leonardi
James Bart Leonardi, LLC
24700 Center Ridge Road
Westlake OH 44145

Decedent

Frances A. Webb
1330 Lakewood Ave.
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Saturday, November 30, 2013

Text

2017 EST 224539—Estate of Frances A. Webb. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. B. Leonardi, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 