Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224543
- Date Died
- August 11, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Y'teva B. Thompson
3745-1 Lander RoadOrange Village OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Decedent
Dolores T. Thompson
3745-1 Lander RoadOrange Village OH 44022
Date Died :Thursday, August 11, 2016
Fiduciary
Y'teva B. Thompson
3745-1 Lander RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 224543—Estate of Dolores T. Thompson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. McSherry, atty.
About your information and the public record.