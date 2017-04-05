Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224543
Date Died
August 11, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Y'teva B. Thompson
3745-1 Lander Road
Orange Village OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Dolores T. Thompson
3745-1 Lander Road
Orange Village OH 44022

Date Died :Thursday, August 11, 2016

Fiduciary

Y'teva B. Thompson
3745-1 Lander Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
James Covell McSherry
McSherry & Co, LPA
529 E Washington St
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 224543—Estate of Dolores T. Thompson. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. C. McSherry, atty.
