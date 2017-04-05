Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC224545
Hearing
MISCELLANEOUS HEARING
May 15, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
ATSS

Applicant

Stone Street Capital, Llc
7316 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 500
Bethesda MD 20814
Applicant's Attorney
Steven Walter Mastrantonio
Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & MaLLP
23 S. Main St.
Akron OH 44308-1322

In Re:

M Horton

Text

2017 MSC 224545—Re: M Horton. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. W. Mastrantonio, atty.
