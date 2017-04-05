Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC224545
- Hearing
-
MISCELLANEOUS HEARINGMay 15, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- ATSS
Applicant
Stone Street Capital, Llc
7316 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 500Bethesda MD 20814
Applicant's Attorney
Niekamp, Weisensell, Mutersbaugh & MaLLP
23 S. Main St.
Akron OH 44308-1322
In Re:
M Horton
Text2017 MSC 224545—Re: M Horton. Application for approval of transfer of structured settlement filed. Set for hearing May 15, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. W. Mastrantonio, atty.
