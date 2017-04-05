Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224547
- Date Died
- February 24, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Joe Louis Ellis
23502 Brookton RoadWarrensville Heights OH 44128
Date Died :Friday, February 24, 2017
Surviving Spouse
Shirley Ellis
9975 Greentree PkwyStreetsboro OH 44241
Text2017 EST 224547—Estate of Joe Louis Ellis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
