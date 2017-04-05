Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224551
- Date Died
- December 19, 2014
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Scott S. Weltman
323 W. Lakeside Avenue, Suite 200Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Weltman, Weinberg, & Reis Co., L.P.A.
323 W. Lakeside Ave., Suite 20
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Burton J. Task
4059 Eastway RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Date Died :Friday, December 19, 2014
Text2017 EST 224551—Estate of Burton J. Task. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. DiBaggio, atty.
About your information and the public record.