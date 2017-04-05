Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224551
Date Died
December 19, 2014
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Scott S. Weltman
323 W. Lakeside Avenue, Suite 200
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Julie Ann DiBaggio
Weltman, Weinberg, & Reis Co., L.P.A.
323 W. Lakeside Ave., Suite 20
Cleveland OH 44113

Decedent

Burton J. Task
4059 Eastway Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Date Died :Friday, December 19, 2014

Text

2017 EST 224551—Estate of Burton J. Task. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. A. DiBaggio, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 