Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224556
Date Died
March 25, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 18, 2017 10:15 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Wanda R. Pinkney
271 East 250th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017

Applicant

Charlene Pinkney
271 East 250th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 224556—Estate of Wanda R. Pinkney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
