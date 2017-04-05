Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, April 5, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224556
- Date Died
- March 25, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGMay 18, 2017 10:15 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Wanda R. Pinkney
271 East 250th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Saturday, March 25, 2017
Applicant
Charlene Pinkney
271 East 250th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Text2017 EST 224556—Estate of Wanda R. Pinkney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 18, 2017 at 10:15 a.m.
