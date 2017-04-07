Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224593
- Date Died
- February 6, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Thomas Emling
326 Eastland RoadBerea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506
Decedent
Sean Thomas Emling
155 Stonepointe DriveBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Saturday, February 6, 2016
Text2017 EST 224593—Estate of Sean Thomas Emling. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
