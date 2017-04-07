Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224593
Date Died
February 6, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Thomas Emling
326 Eastland Road
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
John Joseph Wargo Jr.
Wargo and Wargo Co., L.P.A.
30 Park Drive
Berea OH 44017-1506

Decedent

Sean Thomas Emling
155 Stonepointe Drive
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Saturday, February 6, 2016

Text

2017 EST 224593—Estate of Sean Thomas Emling. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. J. Wargo, Jr., atty.
