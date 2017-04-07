Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224595
Date Died
August 4, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Fannie Lewis
13016 Wilton Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Thursday, August 4, 2016

Applicant

Judy Lewis-Okoroafor
26983 Glenside Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Fiduciary

Judy Lewis-Okoroafor
26983 Glenside Lane
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 EST 224595—Estate of Fannie Lewis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 