Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224595
- Date Died
- August 4, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Fannie Lewis
13016 Wilton AvenueCleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Thursday, August 4, 2016
Applicant
Judy Lewis-Okoroafor
26983 Glenside LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary
Judy Lewis-Okoroafor
26983 Glenside LaneOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 EST 224595—Estate of Fannie Lewis. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
