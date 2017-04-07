Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224596
- Date Died
- August 2, 2009
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
David Randolph Molinaro
2163 West 105th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Sunday, August 2, 2009
Applicant
Cheryl Kitzis
1753 E. Tiffany PinesJacksonville FL 32225
Applicant's Attorney
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Drive
Cleveland OH 44124
Commissioner
Jason D. Hochman
5910 Landerbrook Dr. Sutie 200Cleveland OH 44124
Text2017 EST 224596—Estate of David Randolph Molinaro. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Hochman, atty.
About your information and the public record.