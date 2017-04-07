Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224596
Date Died
August 2, 2009
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

David Randolph Molinaro
2163 West 105th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Sunday, August 2, 2009

Applicant

Cheryl Kitzis
1753 E. Tiffany Pines
Jacksonville FL 32225
Applicant's Attorney
Jason Daniel Hochman
Dinn, Hochman & Potter, LLC
5910 Landerbrook Drive
Cleveland OH 44124

Commissioner

Jason D. Hochman
5910 Landerbrook Dr. Sutie 200
Cleveland OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 224596—Estate of David Randolph Molinaro. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. D. Hochman, atty.
