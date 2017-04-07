Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224602
- Date Died
- February 15, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Matthew A. Kavc
1330 Gladys StreetLakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Anthony J. Kavc
13415 Sprecher Ave.Cleveland OH 44135
Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Fiduciary
Matthew A. Kavc
1330 Gladys StreetLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 EST 224602—Estate of Anthony J. Kavc. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
