Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224602
Date Died
February 15, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Matthew A. Kavc
1330 Gladys Street
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Anthony J. Kavc
13415 Sprecher Ave.
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Fiduciary

Matthew A. Kavc
1330 Gladys Street
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 EST 224602—Estate of Anthony J. Kavc. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 