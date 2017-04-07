Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224604
- Date Died
- March 19, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 22, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Roy Black
1259 East 102nd StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017
Applicant
James L. Young
15915 Alta Mar DriveHouston TX 77083
Text2017 EST 224604—Estate of Roy Black. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.