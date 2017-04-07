Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224604
Date Died
March 19, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 22, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Roy Black
1259 East 102nd Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Sunday, March 19, 2017

Applicant

James L. Young
15915 Alta Mar Drive
Houston TX 77083

Text

2017 EST 224604—Estate of Roy Black. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
