Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224606
- Date Died
- January 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Virginia I. Raski
10121 Delsy DriveNorth Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017
Applicant
Noreen Kessler
6711 Night Vista Dr.Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 224606—Estate of Virginia I. Raski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
