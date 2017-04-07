Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224606
Date Died
January 12, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Virginia I. Raski
10121 Delsy Drive
North Royalton OH 44133

Date Died :Thursday, January 12, 2017

Applicant

Noreen Kessler
6711 Night Vista Dr.
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Derek Nels Rodstrom
Polito Rodstrom Burke LLP
21300 Lorain Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 224606—Estate of Virginia I. Raski. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. N. Rodstrom, atty.
