Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224610
Date Died
January 3, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 25, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Decedent

Susan Sandra Schulenberg
27569 Detroit Road
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Applicant

Brian Schulenberg
35845 Itaca Drive
Avon OH 44011
Applicant's Attorney
Karen Marie Kelly
Karen Kelly Kraus
20647 Beaconsfield Blvd
Rocky River OH 44116-1446

Text

2017 EST 224610—Estate of Susan Sandra Schulenberg. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. M. Kelly, atty.
