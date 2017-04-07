Date Filed Friday, April 7, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224610 Date Died January 3, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING May 25, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code WRLPUB

Text 2017 EST 224610—Estate of Susan Sandra Schulenberg. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. M. Kelly, atty.