Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224610
- Date Died
- January 3, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 25, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Decedent
Susan Sandra Schulenberg
27569 Detroit RoadWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Applicant
Brian Schulenberg
35845 Itaca DriveAvon OH 44011
Applicant's Attorney
Karen Kelly Kraus
20647 Beaconsfield Blvd
Rocky River OH 44116-1446
Text2017 EST 224610—Estate of Susan Sandra Schulenberg. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. M. Kelly, atty.
About your information and the public record.