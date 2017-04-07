Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224611
- Date Died
- December 30, 2015
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Frank I. Davila
4320 Snow Rd.Parma OH 44134
Applicant's Attorney
Ziccarelli & Martello
55 Public Square - Suite 1717
Cleveland OH 44113
Decedent
Cecilia Rosenda Davila
4320 Snow Rd.Parma OH 44134
Date Died :Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Text2017 EST 224611—Estate of Cecilia Rosenda Davila. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. J. LaMonica, atty.
