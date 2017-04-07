Date Filed Friday, April 7, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD224616 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING May 2, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 224616—Re: Adina M. Wright. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. W. King, III, atty.