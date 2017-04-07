Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224616
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 2, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Applicant

Molly L. Wright
23220 Chagrin Blvd #386
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Woods King III
Buckley King LPA
600 Superior Ave., E.
Cleveland OH 44114-2652

Ward

Adina M. Wright
23220 Chagrin Blvd #386
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 224616—Re: Adina M. Wright. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. W. King, III, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 