Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224616
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 2, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Applicant
Molly L. Wright
23220 Chagrin Blvd #386Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Buckley King LPA
600 Superior Ave., E.
Cleveland OH 44114-2652
Ward
Adina M. Wright
23220 Chagrin Blvd #386Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 224616—Re: Adina M. Wright. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing May 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. W. King, III, atty.
