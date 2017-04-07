Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224617
- Date Died
- March 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ronald Neibecker
17809 Fernway Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, March 11, 2017
Applicant
Janison H. Russell
17809 Fernway Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Fiduciary
Janison H. Russell
17809 Fernway Rd.Shaker Hts. OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Text2017 EST 224617—Estate of Ronald Neibecker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
