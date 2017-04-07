Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224619
- Date Died
- March 14, 2017
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Esther J. Debalzo
7060 Eventide Dr.Parma OH 44129
Applicant
Esther A. Spishock
9844 Independence Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Janet R. Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 224619—Estate of Esther J. Debalzo. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. R. Beck, atty.
