Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224619
Date Died
March 14, 2017
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Esther J. Debalzo
7060 Eventide Dr.
Parma OH 44129

Applicant

Esther A. Spishock
9844 Independence Blvd.
Parma Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Janet Roberta Beck
Janet R. Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 EST 224619—Estate of Esther J. Debalzo. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. J. R. Beck, atty.
