Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224620
- Date Died
- February 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Kathryn Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305Pepper Pike OH 44122-0289
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122
Decedent
Anthony J. Yirabassi
394 E. 210th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017
Text2017 EST 224620—Estate of Anthony J. Tirabassi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
