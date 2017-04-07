Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224620
Date Died
February 18, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Kathryn Joseph
29425 Chagrin Blvd., Suite 305
Pepper Pike OH 44122-0289
Applicant's Attorney
Kathryn Theresa Joseph
Kathryn T. Joseph & Associates, Inc.
Executive Commons West
Pepper Pike OH 44122

Decedent

Anthony J. Yirabassi
394 E. 210th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Date Died :Saturday, February 18, 2017

Text

2017 EST 224620—Estate of Anthony J. Tirabassi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. K. T. Joseph, atty.
