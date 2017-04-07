Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD224624
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 4, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Shakitha Day
4729 Storer Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102

Natural Father

Darien Hinton
1131 Silver Moon Trail
Lithia Springs GA 30122

Ward

Nala Jai Hinton
4729 Storer Ave.
Cleveland OH 44102

Natural Mother

Satai Person
1131 Silver Moon Trail
Lithia Springs GA 30122

Text

2017 GRD 224624—Re: Nala Jai Hinton. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
