Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD224624
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 4, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Shakitha Day
4729 Storer Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Natural Father
Darien Hinton
1131 Silver Moon TrailLithia Springs GA 30122
Ward
Nala Jai Hinton
4729 Storer Ave.Cleveland OH 44102
Natural Mother
Satai Person
1131 Silver Moon TrailLithia Springs GA 30122
Text2017 GRD 224624—Re: Nala Jai Hinton. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing May 4, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
