Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224625
- Date Died
- December 3, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGMay 22, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Catherine M. Chabra
7377 Ridge RoadParma OH 44129
Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016
Applicant
John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 224625—Estate of Catherine M. Chabra. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
