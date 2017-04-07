Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224625
Date Died
December 3, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
May 22, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Catherine M. Chabra
7377 Ridge Road
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Saturday, December 3, 2016

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 224625—Estate of Catherine M. Chabra. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing May 22, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
