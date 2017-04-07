Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, April 7, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224626
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $80.00
- Date Died
- December 15, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Margaret Yonovitz
1 David N. Myers ParkwayBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016
Applicant
John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 224626—Estate of Margaret Yonovitz. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80.00. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
