Probate

Date Filed
Friday, April 7, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224626
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$80.00
Date Died
December 15, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Margaret Yonovitz
1 David N. Myers Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Thursday, December 15, 2016

Applicant

John P. Koscianski
5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 224626—Estate of Margaret Yonovitz. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $80.00. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 