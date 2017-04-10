Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224630
- Date Died
- September 19, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Carrie Wood
16810 Hollyhill DriveCleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115
Decedent
James M. Wood
16810 Hollyhill DriveCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Monday, September 19, 2016
Text2017 EST 224630—Estate of James M. Wood. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
