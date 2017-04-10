Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224630
Date Died
September 19, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Carrie Wood
16810 Hollyhill Drive
Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Rebecca Yingst Price
Law Office Of Rebecca Yingst Price, LLC
3611 Prospect Avenue East
Cleveland OH 44115

Decedent

James M. Wood
16810 Hollyhill Drive
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 224630—Estate of James M. Wood. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. R. Y. Price, atty.
