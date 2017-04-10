Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224631
Date Died
January 25, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Kathryn Fabin
20436 Williamsburg Ct
Middleburg Heights OH 44130

Applicant

Joseph H. Jonhenry
318 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319

Text

2017 EST 224631—Estate of Kathryn Fabin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Thompson, atty.
