Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224631
- Date Died
- January 25, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Kathryn Fabin
20436 Williamsburg CtMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Applicant
Joseph H. Jonhenry
318 W. Bagley Rd.Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Brian Thompson
2156 Walter Road
Westlake OH 44145-4319
Text2017 EST 224631—Estate of Kathryn Fabin. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. Thompson, atty.
About your information and the public record.