Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224632
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $40.00
- Date Died
- February 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
John H. Williams
3760 Bridgeview DriveSouth Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
193 Brookrun Drive
Akron OH 44321
Decedent
Barbara A. Williams
4912 Foxlair DriveRichmond Heights OH 44143
Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017
Fiduciary
John H. Williams
3760 Bridgeview DriveSouth Euclid OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
193 Brookrun Drive
Akron OH 44321
Text2017 EST 224632—Estate of Barbara A. Williams. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. R. Stiller, atty.
