Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224632
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$40.00
Date Died
February 9, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

John H. Williams
3760 Bridgeview Drive
South Euclid OH 44121
Applicant's Attorney
Robin Rose Stiller
193 Brookrun Drive
Akron OH 44321

Decedent

Barbara A. Williams
4912 Foxlair Drive
Richmond Heights OH 44143

Date Died :Thursday, February 9, 2017

Fiduciary

John H. Williams
3760 Bridgeview Drive
South Euclid OH 44121
Fiduciary's Attorney
Robin Rose Stiller
193 Brookrun Drive
Akron OH 44321

Text

2017 EST 224632—Estate of Barbara A. Williams. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. R. Stiller, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 