Date Filed Monday, April 10, 2017 Case Number 2017EST224632 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $40.00 Date Died February 9, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 224632—Estate of Barbara A. Williams. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. R. R. Stiller, atty.