Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224633
- Date Died
- October 4, 2016
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 19, 2017 9:15 AM
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Lorraine A. Mumaw
2717 Edgehill RoadCleveland Heights OH 44106
Decedent
David Elliott Mumaw
2717 Edgehill RoadCleveland Heights OH 44106
Date Died :Tuesday, October 4, 2016
Text2017 EST 224633—Estate of David Elliott Mumaw. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
