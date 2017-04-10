Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224633
Date Died
October 4, 2016
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 19, 2017 9:15 AM
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Lorraine A. Mumaw
2717 Edgehill Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Decedent

David Elliott Mumaw
2717 Edgehill Road
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Text

2017 EST 224633—Estate of David Elliott Mumaw. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. Set for hearing Jul. 19, 2017 at 9:15 a.m.
