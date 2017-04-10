Probate

Date Filed
Monday, April 10, 2017
Case Number
2017EST224635
Date Died
October 18, 2009
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Paulette Konet
415 E. 266th Street
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
David Struewing Banas
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Paul R. Konet
415 E. 266th Street
Euclid OH 44132

Date Died :Sunday, October 18, 2009

Commissioner

David S. Banas
1300 E. 9th Street, Suite 1020
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 224635—Estate of Paul R. Konet. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Banas, atty.
