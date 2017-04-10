Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, April 10, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST224635
- Date Died
- October 18, 2009
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Paulette Konet
415 E. 266th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co.,LPA
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Paul R. Konet
415 E. 266th StreetEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Sunday, October 18, 2009
Commissioner
David S. Banas
1300 E. 9th Street, Suite 1020Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 224635—Estate of Paul R. Konet. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. D. S. Banas, atty.
